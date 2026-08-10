INTRODUCING THE LUXURY SUMMIT: APRIL 2027 AT THE BOCA RATON

A New Invitation-Only Forum for the Executives, Founders, and Investors Defining the Global Luxury Economy

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new forum for the luxury industry's most influential leaders will debut April 25 – 27, 2027. Announcing the Luxury Summit™, an annual gathering that will unite the executives, innovators, and visionaries shaping the future of the global luxury economy. The inaugural summit will be curated by The Boca Raton, South Florida's iconic private club and the only Forbes Quadruple Five-Star resort in The Americas.

No forum currently exists in the United States dedicated specifically to convening the leaders across the full spectrum of the global luxury landscape. Luxury Summit will serve as a platform where the industry's brightest minds exchange ideas, foster collaboration and help define the industry's future.

Luxury Summit will bring together 150 invitation-only delegates representing hospitality and travel, fashion, automotive, private aviation, yachting, wines and spirits, high-end real estate, wealth management, art, design, wellness, and other sectors serving the world's most discerning clientele. Participation is intentionally limited to foster candid conversation, meaningful collaboration, and lasting professional relationships.

"Luxury has become an interconnected economy, yet its leaders still gather in industry silos," said Daniel A. Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "We are creating Luxury Summit to change that—to create a thinktank where the people shaping the industry can compare notes across categories they don't normally compare, and to set the agenda for where this industry goes next."

Designed as an executive leadership experience rather than a traditional conference, the program will feature world-class keynote speakers and conversations, interactive panel discussions, roundtables and networking. Beyond the stage, participants will choose from curated culinary, wellness and immersive programming to deepen connections in intimate settings.

Each summit will be anchored by the State of the Luxury Economy Report research report. The annual review will track consumer behavior, leadership trends, talent and capital flows across the luxury economy, and is intended to become a standing reference point for executives and investors in the category.

Programming and production will be delivered in collaboration between The Boca Raton and Montfort Group, an advisory firm led by Matthew Swift, who also serves as Co-Founder, President & CEO of Concordia, the nonpartisan leadership forum held annually in New York City during the United Nations General Assembly.

"Convening is an incredibly powerful tool, and one that is very much needed within the luxury products space. The key is to have the right people in the right room at the right time, and that is exactly what the Montfort team will execute at the highest level, pulling on my own career, which includes serving as co-founder of one of the leading convening organizations in the world," says Matthew Swift, Founder and CEO of Montfort Group.

Speaker announcements, strategic research partners, and program details will be announced in the coming months. Visit theluxurysummit.com

About Luxury Summit

Luxury Summit is an invitation-only annual leadership forum where the leaders behind luxury meet. Created during The Boca Raton's centennial year as one of the defining initiatives of its second century, the summit unites executives, founders and visionaries from across the global luxury economy to exchange ideas, unveil original research and shape the future of luxury through collaboration, innovation and thought leadership.

About The Boca Raton

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn and today stands as one of South Florida's most storied luxury destinations, and the only quadruple Forbes Five-Star resort in The Americas. Spanning 200 waterfront acres, the property is exclusive to The Boca Raton Club Members and resort guests, and comprises five distinct hotels: Beach Club, Bungalows, Cloister, Tower, and Yacht Club. Following a multi-year transformation, The Boca Raton continues to evolve while honoring a century of iconic hospitality. Amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with pickleball and tennis courts, Harborside Pool Club, seven swimming pools, retail shops, state-of-the-art fitness clubs, and wellness programming. Culinary offerings span more than 18 restaurants and lounges, including signature concepts in partnership with Major Food Group. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com

SOURCE The Boca Raton