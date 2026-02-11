THE BOCA RATON BECOMES ONLY RESORT IN THE AMERICAS TO EARN QUADRUPLE FIVE-STARS FROM FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE

The accolades arrive as The Boca Raton ushers in its second century, commemorating 100 years of heritage, innovation, and hospitality. Originally founded as the Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn in 1926 by visionary and architect Addison Mizner, the private club and resort has evolved into one of America's most iconic destinations. The latest recognition follows the resort's incredible $375 million transformation, including the unveiling of a newly reimagined Beach Club, setting a new standard for coastal luxury and experiential travel.

"To receive this distinction during our centennial is especially meaningful," said Daniel Hostettler, President & CEO of The Boca Raton. "For 100 years, our Club and resort have helped define luxury hospitality, creating extraordinary experiences for generations of guests and members. To now stand among just seven resorts in the world—and the only one in The Americas—with quadruple Five-Star ratings speaks volumes about the passion and dedication of our team and the enduring vision that has shaped this property since 1926. As we look ahead to the next century, our commitment to innovation, excellence, and world-class service has never been stronger."

"The Boca Raton's four Five‑Star ratings signal its arrival into an exclusive global circle of luxury resorts," said Amanda Frasier, President of Standards & Ratings for Forbes Travel Guide. "This achievement underscores South Florida's growing stature as a global destination for sophisticated travel and reflects how The Boca Raton delivers at the highest level across every dimension of hospitality as a place where families, couples, wellness seekers, and discerning travelers alike can find world-class experiences tailored to them."

Stay up to date on 100 Year offerings by visiting TheBocaRaton.com, and follow along on Facebook and Instagram @TheBocaRaton.

The Boca Raton:

The Boca Raton originally opened in 1926 as The Ritz-Carlton Cloister Inn and today stands as one of South Florida's most storied luxury destinations, and the only quadruple Forbes Five-Star resort in The Americas. Spanning 200 waterfront acres, the property is exclusive to The Boca Raton Club Members and resort guests, and comprises five distinct hotels: Beach Club, Bungalows, Cloister, Tower, and Yacht Club. Following a multi-year transformation, The Boca Raton continues to evolve while honoring a century of iconic hospitality. Amenities include a private beach, the Forbes Five-Star Spa Palmera, 18-hole golf course, a full-service marina, Racquet Club with pickleball and tennis courts, Harborside Pool Club, seven swimming pools, retail shops, state-of-the-art fitness clubs, and wellness programming. Culinary offerings span more than 18 restaurants and lounges, including signature concepts in partnership with Major Food Group. For reservations, call (561) 447-3000 or visit TheBocaRaton.com.

Forbes Travel Guide:

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants, spas, cruises and their restaurants. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on hundreds of exacting standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For more information about Forbes Travel Guide, please visit ForbesTravelGuide.com.

SOURCE The Boca Raton