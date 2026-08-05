INTU DEADLINE: Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Intuit Inc. Investors of Upcoming Securities Class Action Deadline

Time-Sensitive: Allegations Focus on Intuit's AI-Driven Growth Representations Misled Investors About TurboTax Momentum

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP alerts investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) of a pending securities class action. Class Period: August 22, 2025 through May 20, 2026. Check if you might be eligible to recover your investment losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] | (212) 363-7500.

The securities action asserts that Intuit management repeatedly touted the integration of artificial intelligence as a driver of "breakthrough adoption" and companywide "momentum," while the underlying TurboTax business model was allegedly degrading among price-sensitive consumers. The Court has set September 8, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Alleged AI-Momentum Concentration

As alleged, throughout the Class Period the Company presented AI as evidence of durable competitive advantages positioning it for "sustained growth for years to come." The action claims that these representations obscured mounting competitive and pricing pressures within the TurboTax segment, particularly among do-it-yourself filers earning less than $50,000 a year.

What Management Allegedly Knew

The lawsuit asserts that while the Company reiterated its optimistic AI narrative, its most price-sensitive customer base was eroding. The action contends that public statements about "breakthrough adoption in assisted tax" and companywide momentum did not reflect the reality that the business was losing significant ground to competitors on price.

AI Adoption Trends in the DIY Tax Market

The Company characterized AI integration as a source of "significant competitive advantage" and a foundation for "durable growth"

Marketing efforts targeted mid-funnel and price-sensitive consumers, including Gen Z filers, through platform-optimized campaigns

The complaint alleges that AI -focused growth narrative failed to disclose declining demand among lower-income, price-sensitive DIY filers

that AI -focused growth narrative failed to disclose declining demand among lower-income, price-sensitive DIY filers TurboTax online paying units were later expected to grow by only 2%, far below the momentum narrative

The action claims the broader Consumer platform was being repositioned to "monetize beyond tax" precisely because the core tax model was under strain

Why AI-Growth Adequacy Allegedly Matters to Investors

The lawsuit alleges that investors relied on Intuit's representations that AI-driven initiatives would support continued TurboTax growth. When Intuit reduced its TurboTax growth outlook to approximately 7%, the action alleges that the disclosure revealed a gap between the Company's AI-driven growth narrative and underlying business trends.

"Investors deserve transparency about material risks that could affect their investments, particularly when a company frames artificial intelligence as a driver of growth while allegedly failing to disclose adverse trends affecting its core customer base." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Learn more about the case or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 8, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the INTU investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased INTU stock or securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses -- not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intuit made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive advantages, AI-driven growth, and the sustainability of its TurboTax business during the Class Period. When Intuit disclosed weaker-than-expected tax-season results, reduced its TurboTax growth outlook, and announced a workforce reduction affecting approximately 3,000 positions, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What is the INTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What if my INTU losses are small -- is it still worth contacting a lawyer? A: Yes. There is no minimum loss amount required to participate as a class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What do INTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact Levi & Korsinsky for a free, no-obligation evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP