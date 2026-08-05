Levi & Korsinsky Reminds Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Investors of the Pending Class Action Lawsuit With a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of September 28, 2026 - BYAH

BYAH CFO Xiaoyan Zhu since 2016 signed the December 2024 registration statement that the lawsuit contends omitted the promotional scheme behind BYAH's 93% stock collapse.

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: BYAH) that a securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who acquired BYAH securities between December 27, 2024 and July 8, 2025. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500.

BYAH shares fell $38.02 on July 8, 2025, closing at $2.99 after an intraday high of $41.49 the prior day, a decline of approximately 93% that erased more than $1 billion in market capitalization. LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: September 28, 2026.

Xiaoyan Zhu's Role During the Class Period

The complaint identifies Zhu as BYAH's Chief Financial Officer since 2016 and a member of the Board of Directors since approximately July 2024. In both capacities, Zhu oversaw the financial reporting that accompanied the Company's $4.8 million initial public offering of 1,200,000 ordinary shares at $4.00 per share.

What Zhu Allegedly Oversaw

As named in the action, Zhu signed the registration statement that carried the Company's reported results, including franchise fee revenue of $551,970 for the six months ended April 30, 2024 and a reported 93% gross profit margin on non-franchisee product sales. The lawsuit contends those disclosures presented a growing skincare franchise business without disclosing that the offering's sub-5% public float allegedly left BYAH shares susceptible to coordinated manipulation, or that impersonators posing as financial advisors were allegedly touting the stock in WhatsApp groups with fabricated claims of a L'Oréal partnership and projected gains of 200% to 300%.

Zhu's Alleged Role

Served as CFO throughout the period covered by the financial statements included in the offering documents

Signed the registration statement incorporated into the Company's December 27, 2024 prospectus.

Joined the Board in July 2024, months before the offering was completed

Held a position with alleged access to material non-public information regarding the Company's trading and float structure

access to material non-public information regarding the Company's trading and float structure Named among the individual defendants said to have possessed the power to control the content of BYAH's public filings

Allegedly did not cause the Company to correct or supplement risk disclosures that described extreme run-ups only as a hypothetical possibility

Section 20(a) Context for Xiaoyan Zhu

The action asserts claims under Sections 11, 12, and 15 of the Securities Act and Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. For investors, the practical effect is that officers and directors who signed the offering documents may be held individually responsible if the alleged omissions are proven.

"Individual officers who sign SEC certifications bear personal responsibility for the accuracy of corporate disclosures. Here, the complaint alleges that BYAH's offering documents described low-float volatility only as a theoretical risk." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (212) 363-7500.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY — Ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report for seven consecutive years, Levi & Korsinsky, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation. With a team of over 70 professionals, the firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. Investors who suffered losses have until September 28, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Frequently Asked Questions About the BYAH Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the BYAH lawsuit?A: The complaint names Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Ltd. and individual defendants including senior executives and directors who signed the Company's registration statement, among them founder and CEO Xiaoqiu Zhang, CFO and director Xiaoyan Zhu, and director Li Wang.

Q: What specific misstatements does the BYAH lawsuit allege?A: The complaint alleges Park Ha made materially false or misleading statements regarding its business and the nature of trading in its shares, including alleged failures to disclose a pump-and-dump promotional scheme and an IPO structured with a public float of less than 5%. When BYAH's price collapsed on July 8, 2025, shares fell approximately 93%.

Q: How much did BYAH stock drop?A: Shares fell approximately 93%, a decline of $38.02 per share, closing at $2.99 on July 8, 2025 on volume of more than 8.9 million shares. Investors who purchased during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What court was the BYAH class action filed in?A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter?A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents do I need to submit my information?A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices.

Q: What if I already sold my BYAH shares -- can I still recover losses?A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate?A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis, with no retainer and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What if I live outside the United States?A: U.S. securities class actions generally cover purchases on U.S. exchanges regardless of the investor's country of residence.

CONTACT:\

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP\

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.\

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.\

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor\

New York, NY 10004\

[email protected]\

Tel: (212) 363-7500\

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP