INTU Shareholder Alert: Intuit Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Disclosure Under Scrutiny: Whether Intuit's TurboTax Risk Disclosures Adequately Addressed Competitive Risks and Pricing Pressures Under SEC Regulation S-K

NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

INTU shares fell $76.86 per share, a 20.02% single-day decline, closing at $307.07 on May 21, 2026, after the Company reported that TurboTax revenue grew only 7% and cut its full-year TurboTax guidance from 8% to 7%. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 8, 2026.

What the Company Disclosed

Throughout the Class Period, Intuit's SEC filings included risk factor language and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2026 guidance of 8% TurboTax revenue growth. SEC filings stated the Company had a "significant competitive advantage" positioning it for "durable growth," while the Individual Defendants signed Sarbanes-Oxley certifications attesting that the filings did not omit material facts.

What Plaintiffs Allege Was Missing

The complaint challenges whether these disclosures satisfied SEC Regulation S-K. Item 105 required Intuit to disclose material factors making an investment speculative or risky, and Item 303 required disclosure of known trends or uncertainties reasonably likely to have a material impact on revenues. Disclosure language indicated general risks but allegedly did not describe that Intuit was losing significant business in TurboTax due to increasing competitive and pricing pressures among price-sensitive filers.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged

Alleged failure under Item 105 to disclose specific competitive and pricing pressures affecting TurboTax as a material risk factor

failure under Item 105 to disclose specific competitive and pricing pressures affecting TurboTax as a material risk factor Alleged failure under Item 303 to disclose known trends affecting TurboTax demand among lower-income, price-sensitive DIY filers

failure under Item 303 to disclose known trends affecting TurboTax demand among lower-income, price-sensitive DIY filers Reaffirmed 8% TurboTax growth guidance allegedly rendered unreliable while the segment was reportedly deteriorating

rendered unreliable while the segment was reportedly deteriorating Alleged failure to disclose adverse industry trends affecting TurboTax demand, including the subsequently disclosed decline in total IRS filers

failure to disclose adverse industry trends affecting TurboTax demand, including the subsequently disclosed decline in total IRS filers SOX certifications allegedly attesting to complete and accurate filings despite the alleged undisclosed pressures

Why Generic Warnings May Not Protect

On May 20, 2026, Reuters reported Intuit would cut approximately 17% of its workforce, and post-market results revealed the TurboTax shortfall. Management acknowledged being "dissatisfied" with performance and stated the Company "lost on price" among the most price-sensitive filers.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. The complaint raises the question of whether Intuit 's adequately disclosed adverse pricing and customer trends that were allegedly already impacting TurboTax's growth prospects." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed a TurboTax revenue shortfall, reduced full-year TurboTax guidance, and a 17% workforce reduction. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intuit made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive advantages and the sustainability of its TurboTax growth while allegedly failing to disclose increasing competitive and pricing pressures. When the shortfall and guidance cut were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What court was the INTU class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is the INTU lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is September 8, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

Q: What do INTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

SOURCE SueWallSt.com