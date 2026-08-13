INTU Shareholder Alert: September 8, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Intuit Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

The Red Flags: What Insiders Allegedly Knew Before Shareholders Did — Intuit Executives Sold Over $41 Million in Stock While Publicly Reaffirming TurboTax Growth That Later Collapsed

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt announces that a securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU). Submit your information or call ☎(888) SueWallSt. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected].

On May 21, 2026, INTU shares fell $76.86 per share, a decline of 20.02%, to close at $307.07, after the Company disclosed weak Q3 2026 tax season results and cut its full-year TurboTax revenue growth guidance from 8% to 7%. The action alleges that insiders knew Intuit was losing significant business in its TurboTax segment while continuing to publicly reaffirm growth targets.

What They Allegedly Knew

The action alleges that throughout the Class Period, from August 22, 2025 to May 20, 2026, senior management was focused on Intuit's tax-related business and made repeated, highly specific representations about TurboTax momentum and competitive advantages. Plaintiffs contend those representations concealed that the segment was degrading among price-sensitive consumers due to increasing competitive and pricing pressures.

Inside Knowledge vs. Public Statements

According to the action, while management reaffirmed 8% TurboTax revenue growth guidance across multiple quarterly filings, the same segment was allegedly deteriorating. The complaint identifies substantial insider stock sales during the Class Period, alleging that individual defendants sold shares for combined proceeds exceeding $41 million while public statements remained positive.

What Investors Were Allegedly Not Told

The action alleges the following categories of concealment and red flags before the corrective disclosure:

That Intuit was allegedly losing significant business in its TurboTax segment amid competitive and pricing pressures

losing significant business in its TurboTax segment amid competitive and pricing pressures That the FY 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance of 8% was allegedly unreliable or unrealistic

unreliable or unrealistic That the touted integration of AI as a driver of adoption and momentum allegedly failed to disclose adverse pricing and customer trends, including DIY filers earning less than $50,000 a year

failed to disclose adverse pricing and customer trends, including DIY filers earning less than $50,000 a year That TurboTax online paying units were tracking to grow only 2%, far below expectations

That total IRS filers were contracting by approximately 30 basis points, described as the most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season

That insiders allegedly sold over $41 million in combined stock while reaffirming positive guidance

On May 20, 2026, during pre-market hours, Reuters reported that Intuit was laying off approximately 17% of its workforce, roughly 3,000 employees, and winding down offices in Reno and Woodland Hills to streamline operations. Shares fell 3.95% that day. That evening, the Company reported that TurboTax revenue grew only 7% year-over-year, and management acknowledged being dissatisfied with performance and that the Company "lost on price" among the most price-sensitive filers.

"The timeline raises important questions about when certain risks were known internally versus when they were disclosed to the investing public. Investors are entitled to a full and fair picture of a company's core business before making investment decisions." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Lead plaintiff applications must be submitted by September 8, 2026.

Act now. Click here to learn more or call ☎(888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the INTU Lawsuit

Q: What is the INTU class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) alleging materially false and misleading statements between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026. Shares fell approximately 20.02% after the Company disclosed a workforce reduction and cut its full-year TurboTax revenue growth guidance from 8% to 7%. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period and suffered losses may be eligible to seek compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the INTU lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Intuit made materially false or misleading statements regarding its competitive advantages, AI-driven growth, and the sustainability of its TurboTax business during the Class Period. When the weak tax season results and reduced guidance were disclosed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: Who are the defendants named in the INTU lawsuit? A: The complaint names Intuit and individual defendants including senior executives who signed SEC filings, made public statements, or certified financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley.

Q: What if I already sold my INTU shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: Do I need to go to court or give testimony? A: No. The overwhelming majority of class members never appear in court or give depositions. If there is a settlement or recovery, eligible class members generally submit a claim form to seek their portion.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do INTU investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at [email protected] or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com