MVST Shareholder Alert: Microvast Holdings, Inc. Securities Class Action Lawsuit - Investors Should Contact SueWallSt

Microvast SEC disclosure adequacy securities allegations focus on whether regulatory filings and public updates adequately warned investors about Huzhou Phase 3.2 delays, ESS inventory impairment, customer rollout issues, and CFO turnover before MVST shares declined.

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SueWallSt notifies investors in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) that a class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Submit your information now. You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at [email protected] or (888) SueWallSt.

MVST fell $0.79 per share, or 34.2%, to close at $1.52 on March 17, 2026. Q4 2025 revenue was $96.5 million versus a $136.4 million consensus estimate. Q4 gross margin was 1.0%. Inventory impairment was $32.5 million. The lead plaintiff deadline is September 21, 2026.

Alleged SEC Filing Risk Gaps

The action contends that Microvast's SEC filings, earnings releases, and investor updates did not adequately match the operational risks allegedly affecting the Company during the Class Period. Plaintiffs allege that the Company continued to present high gross-margin targets and Huzhou Phase 3.2 timing expectations while inventory, customer rollout, and production timing issues were allegedly material to investors.

The complaint challenges whether Microvast's regulatory disclosures were specific enough in light of later reported events, including the $32.5 million impairment for specialized ESS components and the delayed Huzhou Phase 3.2 production timeline.

Disclosure Gaps Alleged in Microvast SEC Disclosure Adequacy Securities Claims

Whether Microvast's filings adequately described the risk that Huzhou Phase 3.2 production would not begin in Q4 2025 as previously targeted.

Whether inventory impairment risks were sufficiently disclosed before the Company reported a $32.5 million charge tied to specialized ESS components.

Whether customer platform ramp-up delays in EMEA were allegedly known or knowable before the March 2026 revenue miss.

known or knowable before the March 2026 revenue miss. Whether regulatory shifts in South Korea were addressed with enough specificity before Microvast attributed results to those conditions.

Whether repeated CFO turnover should have prompted clearer disclosure about financial reporting, forecasting, or internal control risks.

Regulatory Compliance and Investor Harm

The securities action asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5. In practical terms, the complaint alleges that investors bought MVST securities at prices affected by statements that were materially incomplete or misleading.

"Generic risk factor language cannot substitute for disclosing specific, known problems that are already affecting a company's operations. Here, the complaint challenges whether Microvast's warnings matched alleged issues involving Huzhou timing, ESS inventory, and customer ramp-ups before the 34.2% decline." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Find out if you might qualify to recover losses or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the MVST Lawsuit

Q: What is the MVST class action lawsuit about? A: A securities class action has been filed against Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) alleging materially false and misleading statements between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026. Shares fell approximately 34.2% after the Company reported a Q4 2025 revenue miss, gross margin of 1.0%, and a $32.5 million inventory impairment charge tied to specialized ESS components.

Q: Who is eligible to join the MVST investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased MVST stock or securities between April 1, 2025 and March 16, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: What specific misstatements does the MVST lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Microvast made materially false or misleading statements regarding its ability to reach high gross-margin targets, complete the Huzhou Phase 3.2 expansion by the end of 2025, manage specialized ESS inventory, and account for customer rollout delays.

Q: What court was the MVST class action filed in? A: The case was filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division, and is governed by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What documents are useful for a loss review? A: Brokerage statements or trade confirmations showing purchase dates, share quantities, prices paid, and any subsequent sale dates and prices are typically useful for evaluating potential losses.

Q: What if I already sold my MVST shares, can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold the shares. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still be eligible to participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: There is no upfront cost to contact the firm. Securities class actions are generally handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, and no out-of-pocket costs. Any attorneys' fees and expenses awarded to class counsel are subject to court approval.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

[email protected]

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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SOURCE SueWallSt.com