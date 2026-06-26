INTURAI ADVANCES DRONE, DEFENCE AND IN-HOME INTELLIGENCE WITH NEW TECHNOLOGY

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai's sensors now work without an internet connection, making them much easier to set up and more globally deployable in all commercial, intelligence and operational environments.





The Company is currently testing this on a sensor mounted to a drone, opening up new defence and security uses.





Inturai's in-home intelligence now works with an ordinary home router and self-calibrates to each home it's installed in, creating improved accuracy and fewer false alarms.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce two advances to its sensing platform: sensors that work without an internet availability for drone and defence use, and improved in-home intelligence for healthcare.

Until now, Inturai's sensors needed an internet connection to send their data. They can now talk directly to each other instead, with no internet needed. This makes them cheaper, simpler to set up, and able to work where there's no connection at all.

Additionally, the Company is currently testing this on a sensor mounted to a drone. Removing the need for fixed infrastructure lets Inturai bring its discreet sensing to mobile and airborne use, where awareness must be kept without any permanent setup. That matters most for defence and security, where operators often work in places with no network at all.

Inturai has also improved its in-home intelligence, which uses everyday Wi-Fi signals to understand movement and activity in a home, including detecting falls, without cameras. It connects to an ordinary home router, so no special equipment is needed. Because every home affects these signals differently, the system now learns and self-calibrates to the specific environment in which it's installed, resulting in improved accuracy and fewer false alarms. This makes it more reliable in real homes and care settings, where dependable monitoring is essential for the elderly and assisted living.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented: "These advances show the breadth of our platform. We're freeing our sensors from fixed networks for defence and field use, while making our in-home intelligence smarter by self-calibrating to each home it protects. This widens our commercial pathways across defence, industrial, and healthcare markets."

Together, these advances strengthen Inturai's position across defence, healthcare, industrial, and outdoor monitoring, and support faster, lower-cost deployments wherever connectivity is limited.

To support communication about Inturai's growth, the Company has appointed Senergy Communications Capital Inc. ("Senergy") for a one-month digital marketing campaign with the option to renew after the contract expires. Effective June 29th, 2026, Senergy will provides services to the Company which consist of digital marketing and advertising services, influencer marketing & newsletter marketing, landing page development, and native advertising in Europe.

Senergy is a Vancouver, BC based communications and media marketing company focused on helping public companies reach new investors and maintain relationships with shareholders using online strategies. Senergy is appointed for a one-month term in consideration for CAD$100,000. Senergy and it's principal and CEO, Aleem Fidai, are at arm's length to the Company and do not hold any securities in the Company. Senergy is located at 1122 Mainland Street, #228, Vancouver, BC V6B 5L1 [email: [email protected]].

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.