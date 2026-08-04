INTURAI VENTURES ANNOUNCES PRIVATE PLACEMENT

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

[email protected]

Highlights

Inturai launches a financing of up to $1,275,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,500,000 units at $0.15 per unit.





Each unit includes one common share and one full warrant, providing investors with additional participation in the Company's future growth.





Proceeds are expected to be used for research and development, business development and general working capital purposes.

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the"Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0)is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 8,500,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.15 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $1,275,000 (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (each, a "Share") and one share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire an additional common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 for a period of twenty-four months following closing of the Offering. The Warrants are subject to an accelerated expiry if, any time following the closing date of the Offering, the closing price of the Shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange, or such other market as the Shares may trade from time to time, is or exceeds $0.35 for five (5) consecutive trading days, in which event the holders of the Warrants may, at the Company's election, be given notice and the Company will issue a press release announcing that the Warrants will expire thirty (30) days following the date of such press release. The Warrants may be exercised by the holder of the Warrants during the 30-day period between the date of the press release announcing the accelerated expiry date and the expiration of the Warrants.

The Company expects to utilize the proceeds of the Offering for research and development, business development and general working capital purposes.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered for sale pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption"), in each of the provinces of Canada, except Quebec, and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.inturai.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In connection with completion of the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees to eligible third-parties who have introduced subscribers to the Offering. Completion of the Offering remains subject to receipt of regulatory approvals. Such finder's fees may consist of: (i) a cash fee equal to up to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering from investors introduced to the Company by a finder; and (ii) non-transferable finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants") equal to up to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued to those investors which shall have the same terms as the Warrants. The Finder's Warrants will have a four-month-and-one-day hold period after the closing date.

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States or in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent registration or an applicable exemption from U.S. registration requirements and applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting- edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the intended use of proceeds from the Offering; closing of the Offering; and filing of the Offering Document. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, uncertain capital markets; and delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.