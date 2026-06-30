INTURAI SIGNS DEFINITIVE MASTER SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH TALIUS GROUP

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai Ventures Corp. has executed a binding Master Services Agreement with Talius Group Limited (ASX:TAL), converting the companies' January 2026 Letter of Intent into a definitive commercial agreement.





The Agreement establishes a three-year framework under which the Company's spatial intelligence platform will be integrated into the Talius Smart Care ecosystem and packaged for deployment across Talius's established healthcare and aged-care footprint in the Asia-Pacific and Europe and Inturai's global footprint.





With the framework now signed, the Company moves from validation to revenue generation, deploying through individual Statements of Work that define scope, delivery and revenue for each project across the Talius footprint.

VANCOUVER, BC, June 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding Master Services Agreement (the "Agreement") with Talius Group Limited (ASX: TAL), a leading provider of aged and disability care technology across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. The Agreement follows the non-binding Letter of Intent announced in January 2026 and a sustained period of joint technical validation.

The Agreement converts a period of collaboration and pilot deployment into a definitive commercial relationship. Moving from a Letter of Intent to a signed Master Services Agreement establishes the binding framework required to commercialise that work.

The Agreement sets a three-year initial term and governs all projects undertaken by the Parties across permitted commercial and enterprise sectors, including healthcare facilities and aging-at-home services. Each project is contracted through a separate Statement of Work that defines scope, deliverables and revenue share, giving both Parties a repeatable structure to convert pipeline into contracted revenue.

The signing is a validating milestone and demonstrates the platform's capabilities and potential. Demand for non-intrusive monitoring continues to rise as ageing populations and workforce constraints push care providers toward technology that extends staff reach without adding cameras or specialised hardware.

Patrick Howard, CEO of Talius Group Limited, commented:

"Inturai's spatial intelligence is an exciting complement to what Smart Care already delivers, and we see real potential in bringing the two platforms together. Formalising this Agreement gives our teams the runway to explore richer, more proactive care insights for the people we serve. We're optimistic about what this collaboration can unlock.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented:

"Signing this Master Services Agreement validation of our platform's unique place in the healthcare environment, and the result is a multi-year framework with a clear path to revenue. We now move from proving the technology to deploying it at scale across one of the most established care networks in the Asia-Pacific and across our own global footprint."

The Agreement deepens a relationship between two companies with aligned missions in intelligent, data-driven care. The Company's spatial intelligence platform converts radio and Wi-Fi signals into real-time operational intelligence, detecting movement, activity and environmental conditions without cameras or specialised hardware. Integrated into the Talius Smart Care platform, that capability adds a discreet sensing layer to best-in-class continuous monitoring, emergency response and intelligent triage.

The hardware-light deployment architecture is central to the commercial case. Because the platform requires minimal physical infrastructure, the combined solution can be rolled out across existing Talius sites and into home and community settings with limited installation overhead, shortening the path from contract to deployment. The same packaged solution extends the Company's go-to-market reach, giving Inturai a proven, integration-ready offering to take to its own global customer footprint across its target markets.

A Joint Steering Committee comprising senior representatives of both Parties will govern the roadmap, approve new Statements of Work and oversee delivery, with a focus on speed-to-scale and interoperability with the Talius platform. The Company will provide updates as individual Statements of Work are executed and deployments progress.

About Talius Group Limited

Talius Group Limited (ASX: TAL) is a provider of aged and disability care technology with established deployments across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore and the United Kingdom. Its Smart Care platform supports continuous monitoring, emergency response and intelligent triage across care facilities and homes. Talius combines clinically governed software with a broad care footprint to deliver data-driven, person-centred care.

For more information, www.talius.com.au.

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.inturai.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.