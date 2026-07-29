INTURAI FAST TRACKS DOMECOMMAND COMMERCIALISATION WITH EUROPEAN DEFENCE TECH HUB AND SINGAPORE AIR FORCE

(CSE: URAI / OTC: URAIF / FSE: 3QG0)

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Highlights

Inturai's DomeCommand platform selected in a highly selective first wave from over 450 applicants.

Development advances with the European Defence Tech Hub and the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

Three-month fast-track commercialisation program opens pathways to milestone funding, testbeds and defence networks.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inturai Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: URAI) (OTC: URAIF) (FSE: 3QG0) is pleased to announce that DomeCommand, the drone-swarm command-and-control platform under the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition, has been selected in a highly selective first wave from over 450 applicants for SDTH 2026, a three-month fast-track defence commercialisation program in Singapore.

Development through the program will be carried out in partnership with the European Defence Tech Hub and the Republic of Singapore Air Force, with a partner network that includes DSTA, DSO National Laboratories, ST Engineering, NUS Enterprise, TUM Venture Labs, Accenture, Cognition and Shield AI. Over three months, selected platforms are prototyped, tested, and advanced toward procurement-ready form, with direct pathways to incubation, milestone funding, testbeds and senior defence networks. The program culminates in the main SDTH event on September 25 to 27, 2026.

DomeCommand will develop within Little Red Dome, the program's layered counter-drone mission built to detect, decide, and defeat drone swarms and advanced aerial threats. Counter-drone spending focuses on sensors and effectors, while the command-and-control (C2) layer that fuses detection data into coordinated responses remains thinly served. Paired with Inturai's defence-grade spatial sensing, which detects threats in contested and complex environments where cameras fail, the Company holds a rare greenfield position outside the saturated, capital-intensive drone hardware market.

Ed Clarke, CEO of Inturai Ventures Corp., commented:

"Developing DomeCommand alongside the European Defence Tech Hub and the Republic of Singapore Air Force compresses years of defence market entry into months. The C2 layer is the gap in the counter-drone market, and this program fast-tracks it toward the operators who will buy it. We intend to convert this into pilot deployments across defence and critical-infrastructure markets."

The same capability protects national critical infrastructure. Airports, power grids, ports, and correctional facilities face growing drone incursions, and operators need to detect, decide and respond in seconds. The Company's combined sensing and C2 platform is designed to deliver that response as one system, giving Inturai two adjacent markets from a single platform. Further updates on the acquisition and the program will be provided as milestones are reached.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

About Inturai Ventures

Inturai Ventures is advancing intelligent environments with cutting-edge AI technologies, transforming industries such as healthcare, military, smart homes, and industrial applications. For more information, visit www.inturai.com. For investor inquiries:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Ed Clarke, CEO

Inturai Ventures Corp.

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (+1) 604 339-0339

This document contains certain forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. All such forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the Company's control. The reader is cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of the forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect and the actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Accordingly, no assurances can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits, including the amount of proceeds, the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. The Company is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

SOURCE INTURAI VENTURES CORP.