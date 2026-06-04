Inveniam Details Original Investment Thesis in MANTRA; affirms the value of its growing partnership and future together

Following its investment in MANTRA, Inveniam launched NVNM Chain as the first Layer 2 solution on MANTRA Chain with an embedded agentic AI framework in Q1 2026. Since launching NVNM Chain, Inveniam has been working with partners to anchor agentic workflows with proof of origin, state and process in beta form onchain.





Inveniam is today releasing its investment thesis that underlies its late 2025 US$20 million investment in MANTRA. This thesis includes findings that a bad actor (which Inveniam believes is a centralized crypto exchange) enabled the coordinated manipulation of MANTRA OM tokens, resulting in $1+ billion worth of damages on April 13, 2025.





exchange) enabled the coordinated manipulation of MANTRA OM tokens, resulting in $1+ billion worth of damages on April 13, 2025. The following summarizes Inveniam's deep dive into MANTRA and the OM token 's price crash.

DETROIT, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The recent launch of the NVNM Chain as the first Layer 2 on MANTRA Chain has reaffirmed the value of the growing relationship between the partners. As the two map out an exciting series of new product releases and additional opportunities for close cooperation, Inveniam believes this is an ideal moment to clarify the fundamental basis on which Inveniam made its original investment in MANTRA and why its investment thesis holds true today.

Inveniam is at the center of three macro trends

Inveniam conducted a six-month due diligence investigation on the MANTRA ecosystem after MANTRA's OM token crashed 90% on April 13, 2025, culminating in the production of full length professional report that combined the forensic efforts of two major international AM100 law firms, well known forensic accountants and Inveniam's own in-depth interviews with MANTRA, its partners and select investors. The report was then presented to Inveniam's investment committee and senior leadership prior to Inveniam's decision to invest.

The Investment Report details its findings and investigation into the price crash event, revealing what Inveniam believes to be a bad actor crypto exchange who enabled a subsidiary to take control of client accounts in order to manipulate the price of OM. This resulted in heavy short-selling positions across a perpetual swaps marketplace, with the client accounts used to cover spot requirements. The fully-diluted valuation of MANTRA's OM fell 90% from roughly $10 billion to less than $1 billion in a single day. The investigation concluded that no MANTRA team member or early investor wallets sold or were involved in any way in this rapid cascade. This was also detailed by ChainArgos. This is contrary to social media speculation about a "rug pull" or insider selling narrative, which those in the crypto industry cited as the cause of the crash while the token price was on its way downwards.

Inveniam's deep due diligence, which included team investigations, reviewing operating practices, hundreds of hours of interviews, and onchain data research, determined that any claims of MANTRA insider participation are unequivocally false. Rather, this diligence resulted in the surfacing of significant and clear evidence of wrongdoing by a subsidiary of the suspected bad actor exchange in this event.

Upon completing due diligence, Inveniam made a $20 million strategic investment in MANTRA in September 2025. In partnership, the groups seek to accelerate data-rich real-world asset tokenization anchored in the UAE through MANTRA Finance's Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license from Dubai's Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) and Inveniam's partners in Abu Dhabi, expanding globally to deliver onchain agentic AI use-cases at scale. This includes the recent launch of NVNM Chain, the first Layer 2 solution on MANTRA Chain, making use of Inveniam IO's decentralized data management architecture to validate private market asset transactions.

Inveniam is a material supporter of MANTRA and OM investors and seeks to bring additional data points to the discussion on the OM price crash beyond the initial noise that was the industry default.

About Inveniam

Inveniam is a data operations management and orchestration solution for private market assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. The company is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets. By transforming unstructured document data into trusted, machine-readable intelligence for private market infrastructure, we have evolved from a visionary concept into a global leader in AI infrastructure and data sovereignty, and we are now positioned to operationalize the world's first integrated ecosystem for the systematic trading of real-world assets in an agentic world.

Website: www.inveniam.io

SOURCE Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.