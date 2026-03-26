Inveniam Hires Former Bloomberg and Moody's Leader to Meet Rising Institutional Demand for AI-Ready Data

DETROIT, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Inveniam Group ("Inveniam"), a leader in decentralized data infrastructure for private market assets, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Parameshwar as Managing Director, Solution Architect. The hire reflects Inveniam's continued expansion into institutional markets, where demand for auditable and transparent AI-ready data infrastructure is rapidly increasing.

Inveniam Group ("Inveniam"), a leader in decentralized data infrastructure for private market assets, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Parameshwar as Managing Director, Solution Architect.

"Rakesh has operated at the intersection of markets, data, and technology at the highest institutional levels, globally," said Patrick O'Meara, Chairman and CEO of Inveniam. "The direction of travel is clear. Private markets are becoming data-driven and increasingly automated. We are scaling our senior leadership team to meet that shift, and Rakesh brings the depth of experience needed to support institutional adoption."

Rakesh brings more than 30 years of experience spanning global capital markets, enterprise data platforms, and financial technology. He spent more than a decade at Citibank, Lehman Brothers, Barclays, HSBC, and Credit Suisse across fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, credit, and derivatives. He spent nine years at Bloomberg leading API and quantitative solutions, and seven years at Moody's Analytics leading strategy and innovation across KYC/AML, commercial real estate, government sectors, and supply chain resiliency, areas where data quality and institutional trust are critical.

Private markets are experiencing record capital inflows yet remain constrained by fragmented data systems that cannot support the transparency, auditability, or scale required by institutional participants. As AI reshapes financial institutions, the integrity of underlying data has become a competitive and regulatory imperative. Inveniam is purpose-built to meet this demand, connecting verified real-world asset data to digital rails for systematic, efficient, and transparent private market operations.

In his new role, Rakesh will architect solutions that connect institutional workflows with Inveniam's data infrastructure, enabling clients to deploy AI-native capabilities across private market operations. Having worked across Mumbai, Tokyo, and New York, Rakesh brings a global perspective to a platform with an expanding international reach. He holds a degree in electrical engineering from IIT Kharagpur and an MBA in Finance from NYU Stern.

"I am looking forward to bringing my expertise in global capital markets, data, systems and technology to Inveniam and its clients," said Rakesh Parameshwar. "The speed of innovation in the DeFi space has picked up considerably and firms like Inveniam are at the forefront of change in this exciting space."

About Inveniam

Inveniam, based in the United States with affiliates in the United Kingdom and in the UAE, is a data operations management and orchestration solution for real-world assets, bringing access, transparency, and trust to asset performance data. Inveniam is building the foundation for scalable AI integration, decentralized data marketplaces, and the systematic trading of real-world assets.

SOURCE Inveniam Capital Partners, Inc.