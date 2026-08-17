InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Cooler (TPL-494)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new cooler with enhanced technology to keep food and drinks cold without the hassle of using ice and ice packs," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the WINGO NO ICE RECHARGEABLE COOLER. My design also enhances entertainment and convenience while camping, tailgating, boating, at the beach or pool, etc."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cooler for outdoor activities and events. In doing so, it eliminates the need to use ice, and it helps keep stored items cold and appealing. It also enables users to enjoy music, charge a phone, illuminate the cooler interior, etc. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for beach goers, campers, tailgaters, outdoor enthusiasts, the automotive industry, etc. Additionally, it features LED lights that light up at night, and it can be stored and charged within a vehicle trunk.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TPL-494, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp