InventHelp Inventor Develops Improved Hospital Gown (TLS-1385)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved hospital gown that would be easier to position, secure, and remove," said an inventor, from Homosassa, Fla., "so I invented the VELCRO GOWNS. My design eliminates the hassle and struggle associated with trying to secure tiny snap fasteners."

The invention provides an improved design for hospital gowns. In doing so, it could be more easily positioned especially by patients with limited manual dexterity. As a result, it eliminates the need to struggle with metal snap fasteners. It also could increase self-esteem and independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to secure and wear so it is ideal for hospitals, nursing homes, home healthcare settings, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-TLS-1385, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp