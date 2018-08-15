InventHelp Inventor Develops MIANGEL HEADBOARD/FOOTBOARD (SVH-140)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a more effective way to redecorate a bedroom," said an inventor, from Savannah, Ga., "so I invented the MIANGEL HEADBOARD/FOOTBOARD."

The MIANGEL HEADBOARD/FOOTBOARD provides a simple way to change the look of a bedroom. In doing so, it offers a unique alternative to traditional headboards. As a result, it increases convenience and personal style. The invention features a decorative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the MIANGEL HEADBOARD/FOOTBOARD is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design offers more style options for bedrooms."

The original design was submitted to the Savannah office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SVH-140, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

