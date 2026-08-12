InventHelp Inventor Develops New Clean Fire Barbeque (HAD-725)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an efficient and modern charcoal grill that would allow for indirect cooking," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the CLEAN FIRE BARBEQUE. My design prevents the charcoal and related contaminants from contacting your food while grilling."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to cook with a charcoal grill. In doing so, it allows for indirect cooking. As a result, it helps keep contaminants from the charcoal out of the barbecue and away from the food. It also will help keep the food moist and delicious during the cooking process. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who enjoy cooking with charcoal grills.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-HAD-725, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp