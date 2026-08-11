InventHelp Inventor Develops New Dog Cone Face Protector (CTK-2225)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a simple and effective way to protect a dog's face and eyes against further injury when wearing a dog cone," said an inventor, from Hayward, Calif., "so I invented the DOG CONE FACE PROTECTOR. My design would not be bulky to use, and it would still allow the dog to comfortably eat, drink, and breathe."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved cone accessory to prevent dogs from injuring themselves further after surgery. In doing so, it ensures the eyes and face are protected. It also allows the dog to easily breathe, drink, and eat during use. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight design that is easy to apply, use, and remove so it is ideal for dog owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-CTK-2225, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp