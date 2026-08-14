InventHelp Inventor Develops New Electric Generator System (SGM-738)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to produce substantial electricity in an alternative fashion to reduce household electric utility bills and increase travel range for electric vehicles," said an inventor, from Avon, Ind., "so I invented the THAO TRANSFO GENERATOR SYSTEM. My electrical generation design would be safe and scalable for different applications."

The invention provides an alternative means of electrical power for use in various possible applications generation. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tap into the grid for power. As a result, it increases efficiency. It also offers environmental protection. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for households, industry, government agencies, and new-production electric vehicle (EV) design. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Indianapolis sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-SGM-738, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp