InventHelp Inventor Develops Plastic Storage Bag Holder (CNC-287)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Inventors from Charlotte, N.C., have developed the patent pending EASY BAG FILLER, a device that supports a food storage bag so it can be more easily filled with food.

"We invented this to allow plastic bags to be filled easily with various items and without having to have another person hold the bag open," said the inventor. The EASY BAG FILLER allows a food storage bag to be easily filled with food and other items. It prevents a bag from toppling and spilling its contents. This easy-to-use and handle device will free up an individual's hands. This will, in turn, eliminate the need for help when filling storage bags. It is convenient and highly effective. In addition, it is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-287, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

