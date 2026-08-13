InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Makeup Brush (PTA-646)

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InventHelp

Aug 13, 2026, 13:15 ET

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a compact makeup brush that would be easy to use and store," said an inventor, from Vacaville, Calif., "so I invented the BAM BEAUTI. My design would also offer a more sustainable alternative to traditional makeup brushes, by making the handle from bamboo."

The patent-pending invention provides a new design for a makeup brush. In doing so, it would easily fit within a makeup bag for storage and transport. As a result, it helps save space, and it increases convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who wear makeup, makeup artists, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-PTA-646, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

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