InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Shield for Recycling Bins (TOR-9941)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Eden, Ontario, Canada, has developed the patent pending RECYCLE WEB, a recycling bin accessory that shields the top of a recycling bin.

"I was inspired to develop my invention due to personal observation. I would always notice a mess in my neighborhood on recycling day. I decided to develop a way to contain these messes," said the inventor. The RECYCLE WEB prevents loose materials from spilling or being blown away by a strong gust of wind. It reduces the physical effort and time spent having to clean up a mess. It also proves to be friendly for the ecology. This easy-to-attach and remove accessory will help communities and neighborhoods to look clean and tidy.

The original design was submitted to the Toronto office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TOR-9941, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

