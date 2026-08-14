InventHelp Inventor Develops Rechargeable Tire Pressure Monitor Sensor (LOS-642)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "Working in the automotive industry, I often noticed the tire pressure monitor light would illuminate on the dash even though the tires are properly inflated. Later, we would find out the batteries inside the tire pressure monitor are dead and need to be replaced. I thought there should be a way to recharge this battery, so I invented Anthony's Rechargeable TPMS," said an inventor, from Palmdale, Calif. "My design also offers three different variants including plug in charging, solar charging, and kinetic energy self-charging."

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to self-charge or recharge the tire pressure monitor sensor in a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents the monitor light from illuminating when the tires are properly inflated. It also eliminates the need to go to tire shop or dealership for a costly battery replacement. As a result, it helps save time and money. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-LOS-642, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp