InventHelp Inventor Develops Reflective Cover for Disabled Vehicles (BKC-976)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way for drivers to see a disabled vehicle on the roadway," said an inventor, from Haverhill, Mass., "so I invented the REFLECTIVE COVER. My design can be easily applied to a disabled vehicle to increase visibility during the day and night."

The invention provides an improved way to increase the visibility of a disabled vehicle. In doing so, it ensures the vehicle can be seen by approaching motorists, even at night. As a result, it increases safety. It also helps prevent accidents. The invention features a highly visible design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for vehicle owners.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-BKC-976, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp