InventHelp Inventor Develops Soap Bar Recycler (AAT-3089)

"I developed my idea after realizing how wasteful it was throwing away unused slivers of soap. The idea came to me to somehow recycle these remnants to create a new bar of soap," said the inventor. The (SBR) SOAP BAR RECYCLER molds leftover soap slivers into a new bar of soap. It provides an environmentally-friendly way to recycle soap slivers. It will save consumers money that would have otherwise been spent on new bars of soap. This convenient and easy-to-use device is producible a variety of colors, shapes and sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-AAT-3089, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

