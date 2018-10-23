InventHelp Inventor Develops Vehicle Brake Checking Tool (HUN-611)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Houston, Texas, has developed MICKY'S BRAKE CHECK, a tool for testing the rear brake lights of a motor vehicle.

"I want to prevent myself and others from getting tickets due to burnt out brake lights. My invention will contribute to safer driving on the roadway," said the inventor. MICKY'S BRAKE CHECK allows an individual to test the rear brake lights of a vehicle without assistance from another person. This will save time and effort when undertaking this test. It eliminates guesswork and unnecessary frustration. Using this tool will ensure brakes are fully operational for optimum travel safety. This tool is convenient and safe to use, as well as lightweight for easy portability. It is adaptable to various makes and models of vehicles.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-611, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

