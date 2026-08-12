InventHelp Inventors Develop Anti Theft Wire Device for Railroads (LOS-634)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a secure box that would prevent access to copper wires along railroad tracks," said one of three inventors, from Etiwanda, Calif., "so we invented the ANTI THEFT WIRE DEVICE. Our design deters copper wire theft, and it prevents delays and problems associated with missing signal wires."

The invention provides an effective way to contain and protect copper wires on railroad tracks. In doing so, it prevents access to the wires. As a result, it helps prevent copper wire theft. It also helps maintain proper use of train traffic signals. The invention features a secure and protective design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for the railroad industry.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-LOS-634, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp