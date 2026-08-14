InventHelp Inventors Develop New & Improved Multi-Function Utility Belt (RKH-986)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a contractor, I thought there could be a better design for a tool belt," said one of two inventors, from Midlothian, Va., "so we invented the BUILD A BELT. Our customizable design can be easily adjusted to meet the ever-changing needs of the wearer."

The invention provides a customizable tool belt for construction and household applications. In doing so, it ensures various tools are easily accessible when needed. This belt also can be designed and built for the task at hand, for the entire workday, or for the duration of each project. As a result, it increases efficiency and organization. The invention features a durable and adjustable design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for construction or trade workers in both the public and private sectors, household do-it-yourselfers, gardeners, etc.

One major feature that sets this tool belt apart from the others is its heavy-duty fastening system that attaches the various-sized pouches to the belt itself. Different versions of the belt could be made available at different price points for professional service fields, homeowners/hobbyists, the military, and first responders. These tool belt packages can come equipped with built-in lumbar/back support features and would be compliant with all OSHA and safety regulations. A prototype model and technical drawings are available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 25-RKH-986, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp