Invesco Advances Global Solutions & Custom Strategies Platform

Uniting differentiated investment capabilities to deliver tailored client outcomes

ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, today announced an important advancement for Invesco Solutions & Custom Strategies, a unified global platform designed to deliver bespoke investment solutions for clients across wealth and institutional channels. The open architecture platform brings together Invesco's long-established investment capabilities across public and private markets, as well as active and passive strategies, to deliver a tailored client experience.

"Invesco Solutions & Custom Strategies strengthens the connection between our global investment platform and the specific outcomes our clients are seeking," said Stephanie Butcher, Co-Head of Investments at Invesco. "By uniting our existing customization capabilities into a single, globally coordinated offering, we are better positioned to partner with clients on increasingly sophisticated portfolio needs while maintaining our focus on investment excellence and disciplined risk management."

Client needs are evolving rapidly, with asset owners and intermediaries seeking deeper partnerships with fewer managers, greater customization, and innovative solutions aligned to specific objectives. Invesco Solutions & Custom Strategies integrates custom models and separately managed accounts with a technology-forward approach for a more seamless investment delivery to clients. The platform builds on the firm's capabilities and deep expertise in customization throughout:

Multi-Asset Strategies

Model Portfolios

Separately Managed Accounts

Tax-Advantaged Solutions, and

Bespoke Institutional Mandates

Clint Harris has been appointed to a newly created role as Global Head of Solutions & Custom Strategies, reporting to Ms. Butcher. Mr. Harris will be responsible for uniting Invesco's investment capabilities and advancing the connection between portfolio construction expertise and client engagement across regions and channels. Darby Nielson has also joined the firm and the team as CIO of Multi-Asset Solutions, reporting to Mr. Harris. Mr. Nielson brings more than 20 years of experience overseeing investment strategy and research.

"We serve as a trusted partner to our clients, and they are increasingly looking to Invesco for customized solutions that address their most important needs," said Clint Harris. "A more integrated approach across investments, technology, and client engagement will accelerate our ability to deliver tailored solutions, deepen client relationships, and help drive strong outcomes."

As client expectations continue to rise, Invesco Solutions & Custom Strategies represents a strategic step forward for the firm. By combining high‑quality global investment expertise with tailored portfolio construction and a client‑led delivery model, Invesco aims to help clients achieve their long‑term objectives while navigating an increasingly complex investment landscape.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.5 trillion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Solutions & Custom Strategies is a business name of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.