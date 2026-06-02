Invesco Ltd. to Participate in the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference

ATLANTA, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), a leading global asset management firm, announced today that Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley U.S. Financials Conference at 10:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, June 10, 2026.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of invesco.com/corporate. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. is one of the world's leading asset management firms serving clients in more than 120 countries. With US$2.2 trillion in assets under management as of March 31, 2026, we deliver a comprehensive range of investment capabilities across public, private, active, and passive. Our collaborative mindset, breadth of solutions and global scale mean we're well positioned to help retail and institutional investors rethink challenges and find new possibilities for success. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron | 404-724-4299 Jennifer Church | 404-439-3428 Media Relations Contact: Andrea Raphael | 212-323-4202

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.