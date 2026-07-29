InvestiFi Raises $20 Million to Accelerate Embedded Investing for Credit Unions and Community Banks

Funding round led by Vibe Credit Union, with participation from BankTech Ventures and other leading credit unions and fintech investors, underscores rapid growth from 4 to 60+ signed institutions in less than 18 months

DOVER, Del., July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InvestiFi, a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) and the award-winning InvestTech platform enabling credit unions and community banks to offer digital investing directly within online banking, today announced it has raised $20 million in funding. The round was led by Vibe Credit Union, with participation from BankTech Ventures, ICCU (Idaho Central Credit Union), Navari (formerly CUSG), United Financial Credit Union, Coastal Credit Union, Mid Minnesota Credit Union, Truity Credit Union, and Southpoint Credit Union.

This funding is the largest investment to date into a fintech whose sole focus is supporting American Credit Unions and Banks with digital investing capabilities.

Recent research from Cornerstone Advisors shares that nearly half of Zillenials (Gen Z and Millenials) are investing, with 43% having had to move money to third-party platforms to do so. Digital investing has become a table stakes category for consumer-focused banks and credit unions in the United States, as major FIs, neobanks and fintechs launch investing capabilities alongside traditional digital banking.

"This funding round is a powerful validation of what we've built and where we're headed," said Kian Sarreshteh, CEO and Founder of InvestiFi. "What makes this raise especially meaningful is that so much of it comes directly from the consumer-focused financial institutions and strategic partners who use our platform every day. They aren't just customers — they're believers in our mission to democratize investing and to make sure community financial institutions can compete and win in this space. We're incredibly proud to be the go-to partner for these FIs that recognize the importance of this category, who opted to invest directly, alongside institutional investors in BankTech Ventures and Navari.

This capital raise will allow us to scale our platform and maximize adoption with the end users of these financial institutions, to pull their account holders and deposits back from 3rd party investment platforms."

Rapid Growth and Market Momentum

InvestiFi has scaled from just 4 clients in 2024 to more than 60 signed financial institutions as of July, 2026, reflecting surging demand from credit unions and community banks looking to retain assets and deepen account holder relationships through embedded investing. The company's multi-award-winning platform gives financial institutions a turnkey way to compete with large brokerages and neobanks without asking account holders to leave their trusted banking relationship.

InvestiFi's platform currently offers:

Fractional investing in Stocks and ETFs

Guided Investing

IRAs

Cryptocurrency trading

trading Stablecoins

with additional product offerings planned as the company continues to expand its platform.

Central to InvestiFi's differentiation is its unique, patent-pending flow of funds, which supports investing directly from checking or savings accounts. Simply branded as Investing from Checking, it is quickly becoming one of the most popular forms of digital investing for American financial institutions. This capability allows financial institutions to deliver a seamless digital investing experience for account holders — entirely from within their existing online banking experience, without the friction, delays, security concerns and costs of transferring funds to and from external brokerages or crypto platforms.

"Vibe Credit Union believes the future of financial services belongs to credit unions that can serve every stage of a member's financial journey," said Jeff Pascoe, Chief Operations and Strategy Officer at Vibe Credit Union. "For generations, credit unions have earned trust by helping members save, borrow, and achieve their financial goals. The next chapter is helping them build wealth through that same trusted partnership. As a credit union, we believe we have a responsibility to invest in innovations that strengthen not only our own members' experience, but the future of the credit union movement itself. InvestiFi helps make that future possible."

"BankTech Ventures backs companies that are solving real problems for community financial institutions, and InvestiFi is a great example of that," said Carey Ransom, Managing Director at BankTech Ventures. "The growth trajectory InvestiFi has shown — going from a handful of clients to more than 60 signed institutions in just two years — how badly this solution was needed in the market. We're excited to support their next phase of growth."

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc., a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO), is the award-winning InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. Through its exclusive funds flow and user-friendly interface, InvestiFi empowers every credit union and community bank to provide their account holders with the ability to navigate the complexities of financial markets with ease from within their current online banking experience. At the heart of InvestiFi's mission is the goal of democratizing investing and supporting community financial institutions, ensuring that wealth-building opportunities are accessible to everyone. To learn more visit investifi.com.

SOURCE InvestiFi