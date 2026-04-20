PenFed Credit Union Partners with InvestiFi to Bring Embedded Investing to Members

New agreement enables PenFed members to access robust, integrated digital investing directly through mobile and online banking platforms

DOVER, Del., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, one of the nation's largest credit unions, has partnered with InvestiFi, a leading provider of digital investment solutions for financial institutions. This partnership brings embedded investing capabilities to nearly 2.8 million members directly through PenFed's mobile and online banking platforms.

Key benefits to PenFed members include:

Robust Resources - self-directed securities investing, a Guided Investing robo-advisory service, and comprehensive financial education resources.

- self-directed securities investing, a Guided Investing robo-advisory service, and comprehensive financial education resources. Seamless Experience - funding investments directly from existing checking accounts and viewing balances within digital banking, eliminating the need for external logins or fragmented workflows.

By keeping investing on-platform, PenFed can reduce deposit outflows, increase engagement, and continue to deepen the member relationship as a trusted partner.

"Our members have come to expect world-class service and that includes the ability to bank and invest on the same platform," said PenFed EVP Member Operations and Global Fixed Assets, Jamie Gayton. "By partnering with InvestiFi, we are able to deliver a seamless experience allowing members to invest out of the same checking accounts they use for their everyday spending needs. PenFed is committed to delivering innovative, member-focused solutions that make investing approachable and accessible, as part of our mission to help members achieve their financial dreams."

"We see users on 3rd party investment platforms demonstrating the behaviour to sacrifice yield on their cash deposits, for the convenience of Investing from Checking", said Kian Sarreshteh, CEO of InvestiFi. "This partnership will help members feel confident, inspired, and empowered as they engage with their finances. Investing can be intimidating, but together with PenFed, we're creating experiences that make exploring financial opportunities approachable, seamless, and meaningful."

This collaboration sets a new benchmark for credit unions by providing seamless, empowering experiences that align with changing member expectations. This joint effort not only delivers significant value to PenFed's members but also drives InvestiFi's vision of inclusive and accessible financial innovation forward.

About PenFed

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is one of America's largest federal credit unions, serving nearly 2.8 million members worldwide with $29 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on X. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

About InvestiFi

InvestiFi, Inc. is the award-winning InvestTech Platform designed to allow for trading to and from deposit accounts, enabling credit unions and community banks to retain more assets and attract new account holders. To learn more visit investifi.com.

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SOURCE InvestiFi