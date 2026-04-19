INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Pinterest Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS)

Shareholders should email [email protected] or see www.fmoorelaw.com

The investigation involves allegations of materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, false and/or misleading statements and/or failure to disclose that Pinterest was experiencing and/or was likely to experience reduced revenues from its advertising partners. Second, Pinterest overstated its ability to manage the impact of United States ("U.S.") tariffs on the macroeconomic environment in which the Company operated, including the foreseeable impact on its advertising partners the impact of the foregoing on Pinterest's advertising revenues was significant enough that Pinterest was facing and/or likely to face an imminent restructuring. As a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all times.

The truth began to emerge on November 4, 2025, when Pinterest announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ended September 30, 2025. Among other items, Pinterest announced Q4 revenue guidance with a midpoint of $1.325 billion, below consensus expectations of $1.34 billion. Pinterest advised that it "face[d] pockets of moderating ad spend . . . as larger U.S. retailers navigate tariff-related margin pressure in the current environment". On this news, Pinterest's stock price fell $7.16 per share, or 21.76%, to close at $25.75 per share on November 5, 2025.

If you own Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE: PINS), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected] or (212) 709-8245.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

www.fmoorelaw.com

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC