INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors in Apollo Global Management Inc. to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, April 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against:

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO)

Shareholders should email [email protected] or see www.fmoorelaw.com

The investigation involves allegations that Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) and its leadership repeatedly assured the market that the firm never conducted business with Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who died in 2019, an alleged misrepresentation under federal securities law. Media reports in February 2026 by the Financial Times and CNN about U.S. Department of Justice files revealed that Apollo executives, including CEO Marc Rowan, communicated with Jeffrey Epstein on sensitive Apollo business matters in the mid-2010s, and that Epstein obtained internal Apollo financial records and communicated with senior decision makers. As these revelations emerged through media reports, Apollo's stock price declined sharply, causing significant losses for investors, including over $12 billion in market value.

If you own Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at [email protected] or (212) 709-8245.

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

[email protected]

www.fmoorelaw.com

SOURCE Moore Law PLLC