Investor Alert: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities and experienced significant financial losses.

Alnylam Reports Disappointing Financial Results

On July 30, 2026, Alnylam announced its second quarter 2026 financial results. Among other things, Alnylam reported that the company has "lowered our TTR product sales guidance for full-year 2026 to reflect learnings from the initial phase of our launch in the evolving ATTR-CM market, in particular the normalization of growth in second line volume after satisfying pent-up demand from patients waiting for a new therapy." As a result, Alnylam cut its total projected TTR net product revenues by approximately $200 million.

Alnylam's Stock Drops Over 28%

Following the news of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.'s poor financial results, the company's stock price fell over 28%.

Investors who purchased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNY) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS:

If you purchased or acquired Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. securities and have lost money on your investment, please provide your information here:

https://www.ktmc.com/alnylam-pharmaceuticals-inc-investigation?utm_campaign=hc?utm_source=PR_Newswire&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=alny&mktm=PR

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including being recognized in Chambers & Partners USA 2026 as a Band 1 Top Firm in Securities and Class Actions, Legal 500's Tier 1 Rankings for Securities and M&A Litigation, The National Law Journal's Plaintiff's Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group's Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer's Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon's Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360's Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

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Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

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SOURCE Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP