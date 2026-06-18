INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of BP p.l.c. - BP

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of BP p.l.c. ("BP" or the "Company") (NYSE: BP). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether BP and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 26, 2026, the board of BP announced its unanimous decision that Albert Manifold should no longer serve as Chair and Director with immediate effect following "serious concerns raised to the Board related to important governance standards, oversight and conduct." The press release announcing the board's decision said that "the board has been surprised and disappointed to learn of governance oversight and conduct issues it deems unacceptable and has taken decisive action."

On this news, BP's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $1.71 per ADS, or 3.85%, to close at $42.65 per ADS on May 26, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP