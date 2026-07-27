Pending Class Action Lawsuit Involving the Purchase and/or Acquisition of Alphabet Inc. Class A and/or Class C Shares From September 15, 2020 through January 23, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, July 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF CALIFORNIA

AMI - GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND MANAGEMENT COMPANY LTD., Individually and On Behalf of All Others Similarly Situated, Plaintiff, v. ALPHABET INC., GOOGLE LLC, and SUNDAR PICHAI Defendants. Case No. 3:23-CV-01186-RFL-SK

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION

TO: ALL PURCHASERS AND ACQUIRERS OF ALPHABET INC. CLASS A AND/OR CLASS C SHARES WHO PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED SHARES ON (i) ANY STOCK EXCHANGES LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES, (ii) ON ANY ALTERNATIVE TRADING SYSTEMS LOCATED IN THE UNITED STATES, OR (iii) PURSUANT TO OTHER DOMESTIC TRANSACTIONS DURING THE PERIOD FROM SEPTEMBER 15, 2020 THROUGH AND INCLUDING JANUARY 23, 2023 (the "Class")

Excluded from the Class are the Defendants, members of the immediate family of the Individual Defendant, Alphabet Inc.'s ("Alphabet" or the "Company") subsidiaries and affiliates; any person who is or was an officer or director of the Company or any of the Company's subsidiaries or affiliates during the Class Period; any entity in which any Defendant has a controlling interest; and the legal representatives, heirs, successors, and assigns of any such excluded person or entity.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY AND IN ITS ENTIRETY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY PROCEEDINGS IN THIS ACTION.

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California (the "Court"), entered on May 18, 2026, certifying the above-captioned action as a class action.

This Summary Notice is not an expression of any opinion by the Court as to the merits of any of the claims or defenses asserted by any party in this Action. The Court has not ruled on the merits of Plaintiffs' claims or on Defendants' denials or other defenses, and Defendants deny all of Plaintiff's allegations, and deny any wrongdoing or violation of law. This Action has not been settled and continues to be litigated. Accordingly, no claim form need be filed at this time. Please note : at this time, there is no judgment, settlement, or monetary recovery.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights are affected by this Action and you may have the right to participate in any recovery. You also have the right to exclude yourself from the Class in accordance with the directions set forth in a more detailed Notice of Pendency of Class Action, which is available on the settlement website, www.AlphabetSecuritiesLitigation.com. That Notice of Pendency of Class Action describes the Class Action and your rights with respect thereto.

If you have not received a Postcard Notice by mail, please contact us in writing:

Alphabet Securities Litigation

PO Box 6018

Portland, OR 97228-6018

[email protected]

www.AlphabetSecuritiesLitigation.com

877-386-7785

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, may be made to Class Counsel:

Jeremy Lieberman

POMERANTZ LLP

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, New York 10016

Telephone: 212-661-1100

Facsimile: 212-661-8665

If you are a Class member, you have the right to decide whether to remain a member of the Class. If you choose to remain a member of the Class, you do not need to do anything at this time other than retain your documentation reflecting your transactions and holdings in Alphabet Class A and/or Class C stock. You will automatically be included in the Class, and you will be bound by the proceedings in the Action, including all past, present, and future orders and judgments of the Court, whether favorable or unfavorable to you. If you are a Class member and do not wish to remain a member of the Class, you must take steps to exclude yourself.

If you do not timely request exclusion from the Class in writing postmarked by September 16, 2026, you will be considered a Class Member, and you will be bound by any judgment in this Action and will not be able to pursue any individual remedy which you may have.

Class members are represented by Class Counsel. You will not be personally responsible for counsel's fees and expenses. You may also hire your own attorney, at your own expense. If you do, your attorney must file a notice of appearance with the Court.

Further information may be obtained by contacting the Administrator or by visiting the website www.AlphabetSecuritiesLitigation.com.

INQUIRIES SHOULD NOT BE DIRECTED TO THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, THE DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL

Dated: July 27, 2026

By Order of the Court

United States District Court

Northern District of California



SOURCE Pomerantz LLP