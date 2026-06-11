INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Futu Holdings Limited - FUTU

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Futu Holdings Limited ("Futu" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FUTU). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Futu and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 22, 2026, Reuters published an article entitled "China to crack down on 'illegal' cross-border securities." The article reported that China "would punish brokers it accused of illegally moving money to foreign markets[.]" The article further reported that online brokers, including Futu, "would be penalised for soliciting business in China without an onshore licence[.]"

On this news, the price of Futu American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") fell $34.10 per ADS, or 27.5%, to close at $89.76 per ADS on May 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP