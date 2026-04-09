INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of GoDaddy Inc. - GDDY

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of GoDaddy Inc. ("GoDaddy" or the "Company") (NYSE: GDDY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GoDaddy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On February 24, 2026, GoDaddy issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, GoDaddy provided 2026 revenue guidance in the range of $5.195 billion - $5.275 billion, missing analyst expectations. Discussing the impact of promotional pricing, GoDaddy also said that it "anticipate[s] a modest impact on reported revenue growth rates for the year in both Core Platform and A&C segments as the promotional price is allocated to all products included in the initial purchase."

On this news, GoDaddy's stock price fell $13.18 per share, or 14.28%, to close at $79.12 per share on February 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP