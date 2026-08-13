INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. - KPTI

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. ("Karyopharm" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: KPTI). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Karyopharm and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 17, 2026, Karyopharm disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission the implementation of "a retention program for certain employees of the Company, including each of the Company's named executive officers and the Chief Financial Officer", under which top Karyopharm executives will receive "lump sum cash retention awards" ranging from $625,000 to $1,725,000.

On this news, Karyopharm's stock price fell $2.04 per share, or 21.45%, to close at $7.47 per share on July 20, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP