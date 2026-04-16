INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Lucid Group, Inc. - LCID

NEW YORK, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lucid Group, Inc. ("Lucid" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LCID). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Lucid and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On April 3, 2026, Lucid "announced production and delivery totals for the quarter ended March 31, 2026", during which it "produced 5,500 vehicles and delivered 3,093 vehicles." The press release also disclosed that "[d]uring the quarter, deliveries of the Lucid Gravity were disrupted for 29 days due to a supplier quality issue with the second-row seats. As a result of this, the company's ability to meet customer demand was impacted." On April 6, 2026, the next trading day, Douglas A. McIntyre published an article on Yahoo Finance, which described the number of vehicles delivered as "remarkably small" and asserting that Lucid "cannot sell fewer than 4,000 vehicles and even pretend this is sustainable."

On this news, Lucid's stock price fell $1.13 per share, or 11.35%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $8.83 per share on April 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP