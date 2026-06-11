INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Matrix Service Company - MTRX

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Matrix Service Company ("Matrix" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MTRX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Matrix and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On May 6, 2026, Matrix issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of its 2026 fiscal year. Among other items, Matrix reported revenue of $206.71 million, missing consensus estimates by $24.81 million. The Company also lowered its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance to a range of $870 million to $890 million, compared to its previous guidance of $875 million to $925 million, representing a 2% decrease at the midpoint.

On this news, Matrix's stock price fell $1.64 per share, or 11.88%, to close at $12.16 per share on May 7, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP