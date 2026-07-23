INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of AstraZeneca PLC- AZN

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Pomerantz LLP

Jul 23, 2026, 10:00 ET

NEW YORK, July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AstraZeneca PLC ("AstraZeneca" or the "Company") (NYSE: AZN).  Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AstraZeneca and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices. 

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 9, 2026, AstraZeneca disclosed that the late-stage Phase-3 CARDIO-TTransform trial of Wainua, an amyloid cardiomyopathy treatment developed in collaboration with Ionis Pharmaceuticals, did not meet its primary endpoint. 

On this news, AstraZeneca's American Depositary Share ("ADS") price fell $10.79 per ADS, or 5.7%, to close at $187.49 per ADS on July 9, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes. 

CONTACT:
Danielle Peyton
Pomerantz LLP
[email protected]
646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP

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