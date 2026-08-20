INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Olin Corporation - OLN

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Olin Corporation ("Olin" or the "Company") (NYSE: OLN). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Olin and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 30, 2026, Olin reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Olin disclosed that its financial performance was impacted by "an unplanned shutdown of the vinyl chloride monomer plant in Freeport, Texas." Olin said that "[t]he disruption reduced second quarter adjusted EBITDA by $40 million, with an estimated $20 million impact expected in the third quarter as full rates are planned to resume late in the quarter."

On this news, Olin's stock price fell $3.66 per share, or 16.51%, to close at $18.51 per share on July 31, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP