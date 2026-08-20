INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Pegasystems Inc. - PEGA

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Pegasystems Inc. ("Pegasystems" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PEGA). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Pegasystems and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 21, 2026, Pegasystems reported its financial results for the second quarter of 2026. Among other items, Pegasystems reported earnings per share and total revenue that significantly missed consensus expectations, as well as a decline in year-over-year total Annual Contract Value growth relative to the previous quarter. Pegasystem's management acknowledged that rapid shifts in the broader AI market had caused enterprise clients to elongate decision cycles and delay software purchases, a headwind expected to weigh on growth through the rest of 2026.

On this news, Pegasystem's stock price fell $4.95 per share, or 16%, to close at $25.99 per share on July 22, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP