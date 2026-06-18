INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Photronics, Inc. - PLAB

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Photronics, Inc. ("Photronics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PLAB). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Photronics and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 28, 2026, Photronics reported second quarter 2026 earnings, including revenue of $209 million, a year over year decline, and operating margins of 20.1%, down from 26.4% in the prior year. In a press release, the Company revealed that "[i]n the near term, certain design releases have been delayed due to elevated fab utilization rates, which are extending new product launch timelines, memory supply constraints and related cost pressures for OEMs, and geopolitical uncertainty."

On this news, Photronics' stock price fell $19.49 per share, or 36.4%, to close at $34.02 per share on May 28, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP