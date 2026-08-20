INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Shutterstock, Inc. - SSTK

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Shutterstock, Inc. ("Shutterstock" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSTK). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Shutterstock and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On July 22, 2026, Shutterstock issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors had "resolved to suspend the Company's future quarterly cash dividend." The press release stated that "[t]he Board's determination reflects its ongoing review of the Company's capital-allocation priorities and its focus on deploying capital to support long-term value creation for shareholders, including reducing debt, minimizing related interest expense and strengthening financial flexibility."

On this news, Shutterstock's stock price fell $1.62 per share, or 21.95%, to close at $5.76 per share on July 23, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP