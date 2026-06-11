INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Sleep Number Corporation - SNBR

NEW YORK, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Sleep Number Corporation ("Sleep Number" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SNBR). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Sleep Number and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

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On May 12, 2026, Sleep Number issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter of 2026. Among other items, Sleep Number announced GAAP earnings per share of -$2.19, missing consensus estimates by $1.72, and revenue of $318.99 million, missing consensus estimates by $1.73 million and representing a year-over-year decline of 18.9%. Sleep Number also suspended its financial guidance, citing its "previously announced engagement of Guggenheim Securities to evaluate strategic and financing options".

On this news, Sleep Number's stock price fell $0.55 per share, or 22.45%, to close at $1.90 per share on May 12, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

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CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP