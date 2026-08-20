INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - SPRY

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ARS" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SPRY). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether ARS and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until October 5, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired ARS securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On June 24, 2026, ARS issued a press release announcing that the Company did not receive expanded insurance coverage for neffy, its epinephrine nasal spray, through CVS Caremark by the guided July 1, 2026 deadline, which meant that ARS did not have expanded insurance coverage for neffy for the summer or back-to-school allergy seasons. ARS stated that CVS Caremark reserved its decision on the expanded insurance coverage for neffy until January 2027.

On this news, ARS's stock price fell $2.52 per share, or 23.91%, to close at $8.02 per share on June 25, 2026.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP