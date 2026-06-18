INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Investors with Losses on their Investment in Helen of Troy Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadlines - HELE

NEW YORK, June 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Helen of Troy Limited ("Helen of Troy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HELE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at [email protected] or 646-581-9980, (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

The class action concerns whether Helen of Troy and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

You have until August 3, 2026, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class if you purchased or otherwise acquired Helen of Troy securities during the Class Period. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On July 9, 2024, Helen of Troy announced its 2025 first quarter results, allegedly reflecting a 49% decrease in earnings per share year-over year and reducing its full year revenue outlook by more than 20%.

On this news, Helen of Troy's stock price fell nearly 28%.

Then, on July 10, 2025, Helen of Troy announced its 2026 first quarter results, allegedly reflecting a net sales decline of 11% year-over-year and a nearly 60% decline in adjusted earnings per share. The Company also announced a $414.4 million goodwill impairment. On this news, Helen of Troy's stock price fell nearly 23%.

Finally, on October 9, 2025, Helen of Troy announced its 2026 second quarter results, allegedly revealing that quarterly sales were down 8.9% year-over-year, adjusted earnings per share fell 51%, and business disruptions and cost headwinds would continue throughout the remainder of the year.

On this news, Helen of Troy's stock price fell 25%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

[email protected]

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP